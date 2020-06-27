7313 East 108 Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Receive $300 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before October 5th!

Luxury and affordability in this charming remodel. Extreme value and style. Home features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, finished basement, new energy efficient windows, new roof, designer tile, and hardwood floors. This 3BD/2BTH was recently remodeled with the future resident in mind. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.