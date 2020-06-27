All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7313 East 108 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7313 East 108 Terrace
Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:06 PM

7313 East 108 Terrace

7313 East 108th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7313 East 108th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $300 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before October 5th!
Luxury and affordability in this charming remodel. Extreme value and style. Home features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, finished basement, new energy efficient windows, new roof, designer tile, and hardwood floors. This 3BD/2BTH was recently remodeled with the future resident in mind. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 East 108 Terrace have any available units?
7313 East 108 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7313 East 108 Terrace have?
Some of 7313 East 108 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 East 108 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7313 East 108 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 East 108 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7313 East 108 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7313 East 108 Terrace offer parking?
No, 7313 East 108 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7313 East 108 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7313 East 108 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 East 108 Terrace have a pool?
No, 7313 East 108 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7313 East 108 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7313 East 108 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 East 108 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7313 East 108 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary