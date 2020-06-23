All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7245 Wyandotte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7245 Wyandotte Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 8:54 PM

7245 Wyandotte Street

7245 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7245 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 off First Months Rent

You really must come and see this stunning 2 Bedroom 1 Bath townhome located in the highly desirable Waldo neighborhood. You are within walking distance to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and more!

Featuring a completely updated kitchen with beautiful black granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash, huge farm sink and more!

Both bedrooms are located upstairs with the main bathroom that has also received a number of updates.

Properties like this don't come around very often, so make sure to check it out today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7245 Wyandotte Street have any available units?
7245 Wyandotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7245 Wyandotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
7245 Wyandotte Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7245 Wyandotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7245 Wyandotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 7245 Wyandotte Street offer parking?
No, 7245 Wyandotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 7245 Wyandotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7245 Wyandotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7245 Wyandotte Street have a pool?
No, 7245 Wyandotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 7245 Wyandotte Street have accessible units?
No, 7245 Wyandotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7245 Wyandotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7245 Wyandotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7245 Wyandotte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7245 Wyandotte Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary