Kansas City, MO
7208 Northwest 85 Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:27 AM

7208 Northwest 85 Street

7208 Northwest 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7208 Northwest 85th Street, Kansas City, MO 64153
Prairie Point-Wildberry

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
Very open plan in this beautiful 1 1/2 Story home. Main level has vaulted ceiling, wood look tile floors, sunken living room, fireplace, updated kitchen w/stainless appliances and large breakfast bar. The master bedroom with walk in closet has new carpet installed. Also includes a master bath. This master suite is located on the main level for easy access. Two large bedrooms and roomy loft on second level as well as laundry. Lower level has big family room with projection TV and screen, large 4th bedroom with walk in closet and full bath and sauna as is. This beautiful home is pet friendly with a pet deposit of $750 and a monthly pet rent of $50 per pet.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 Northwest 85 Street have any available units?
7208 Northwest 85 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7208 Northwest 85 Street have?
Some of 7208 Northwest 85 Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 Northwest 85 Street currently offering any rent specials?
7208 Northwest 85 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 Northwest 85 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7208 Northwest 85 Street is pet friendly.
Does 7208 Northwest 85 Street offer parking?
No, 7208 Northwest 85 Street does not offer parking.
Does 7208 Northwest 85 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 Northwest 85 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 Northwest 85 Street have a pool?
No, 7208 Northwest 85 Street does not have a pool.
Does 7208 Northwest 85 Street have accessible units?
No, 7208 Northwest 85 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 Northwest 85 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7208 Northwest 85 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

