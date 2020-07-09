7208 Northwest 85 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

Very open plan in this beautiful 1 1/2 Story home. Main level has vaulted ceiling, wood look tile floors, sunken living room, fireplace, updated kitchen w/stainless appliances and large breakfast bar. The master bedroom with walk in closet has new carpet installed. Also includes a master bath. This master suite is located on the main level for easy access. Two large bedrooms and roomy loft on second level as well as laundry. Lower level has big family room with projection TV and screen, large 4th bedroom with walk in closet and full bath and sauna as is. This beautiful home is pet friendly with a pet deposit of $750 and a monthly pet rent of $50 per pet.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.