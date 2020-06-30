7126 North West Country Club Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool playground elevator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking playground pool garage

Enjoy this beautiful 2 bedroom town home with new carpet, fresh paint, new blinds, full finished basement with walk out to enclosed patio, attached garage. HOA takes care of the lawn maintenance and snow removal. Relax at the neighborhood pool and enjoy playtime with the kids at the neighborhood playground. Pets welcomed with a $300 non refundable pet fee and $20 monthly pet rent. $45 application fee, must make 3 times the rent, able to pass a criminal background check, no previous evictions, Nearby schools include St Therese School, Plaza Middle School and English Landing Elementary School.