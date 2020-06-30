All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:15 PM

7126 North West Country Club Lane

7126 NW Country Club Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7126 NW Country Club Ln, Kansas City, MO 64152
Royal Oaks North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
playground
pool
garage
Enjoy this beautiful 2 bedroom town home with new carpet, fresh paint, new blinds, full finished basement with walk out to enclosed patio, attached garage. HOA takes care of the lawn maintenance and snow removal. Relax at the neighborhood pool and enjoy playtime with the kids at the neighborhood playground. Pets welcomed with a $300 non refundable pet fee and $20 monthly pet rent. $45 application fee, must make 3 times the rent, able to pass a criminal background check, no previous evictions, Nearby schools include St Therese School, Plaza Middle School and English Landing Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7126 North West Country Club Lane have any available units?
7126 North West Country Club Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7126 North West Country Club Lane have?
Some of 7126 North West Country Club Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7126 North West Country Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7126 North West Country Club Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7126 North West Country Club Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7126 North West Country Club Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7126 North West Country Club Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7126 North West Country Club Lane offers parking.
Does 7126 North West Country Club Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7126 North West Country Club Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7126 North West Country Club Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7126 North West Country Club Lane has a pool.
Does 7126 North West Country Club Lane have accessible units?
No, 7126 North West Country Club Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7126 North West Country Club Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7126 North West Country Club Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

