Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

711 W 84th St

711 West 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 West 84th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Waldo Ranch features tree bedrooms and one full bath. Nestled on a quiet street across from SunnySide Park this light filled home boasts over 1200 sf, refinished hardwood floors, new appliances, new windows and faux blinds, newer hvac, updated electrical, bonus addition currently a living room but can be converted to another bedroom and bathroom. Home has great size bedrooms, with one car garage and lots of storage. Enjoy entertaining family & friends on patio overlooking large, fenced, treed lot. Highly sought after location, close to shopping & entertainment. You won't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 W 84th St have any available units?
711 W 84th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 W 84th St have?
Some of 711 W 84th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 W 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
711 W 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 W 84th St pet-friendly?
No, 711 W 84th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 711 W 84th St offer parking?
Yes, 711 W 84th St offers parking.
Does 711 W 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 W 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 W 84th St have a pool?
No, 711 W 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 711 W 84th St have accessible units?
No, 711 W 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 711 W 84th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 W 84th St does not have units with dishwashers.

