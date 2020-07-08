711 W 84th St

Amenities

Charming Waldo Ranch features tree bedrooms and one full bath. Nestled on a quiet street across from SunnySide Park this light filled home boasts over 1200 sf, refinished hardwood floors, new appliances, new windows and faux blinds, newer hvac, updated electrical, bonus addition currently a living room but can be converted to another bedroom and bathroom. Home has great size bedrooms, with one car garage and lots of storage. Enjoy entertaining family & friends on patio overlooking large, fenced, treed lot. Highly sought after location, close to shopping & entertainment. You won't want to miss this one!