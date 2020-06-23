All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7105 Paseo Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7105 Paseo Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7105 Paseo Blvd

7105 Paseo Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7105 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another great property from American Real PM! Spacious and affordable bungalow in south Kansas City. Please call for access American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info on this great property today! Fresh paint and new flooring add to this cute property. Centrally located in Kansas City, property is close to highways, entertainment districts and community parks. Home has off street parking, central heating and AC, a range and fridge included. Call this place home today for only $850/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $50/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 Paseo Blvd have any available units?
7105 Paseo Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7105 Paseo Blvd have?
Some of 7105 Paseo Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 Paseo Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7105 Paseo Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 Paseo Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7105 Paseo Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7105 Paseo Blvd offer parking?
No, 7105 Paseo Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7105 Paseo Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7105 Paseo Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 Paseo Blvd have a pool?
No, 7105 Paseo Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7105 Paseo Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7105 Paseo Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 Paseo Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7105 Paseo Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary