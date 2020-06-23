7105 Paseo Blvd

Amenities

Another great property from American Real PM! Spacious and affordable bungalow in south Kansas City. Please call for access American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info on this great property today! Fresh paint and new flooring add to this cute property. Centrally located in Kansas City, property is close to highways, entertainment districts and community parks. Home has off street parking, central heating and AC, a range and fridge included. Call this place home today for only $850/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $50/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.