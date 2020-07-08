7105 E 112th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb849cb048 ---- Another great rental from 333 Rent! We like this true-ranch home with it\'s updated kitchen fixtures including a flat-top stove and charming white cabinets. This home is fabulous because it has 4 bedrooms! We think you\'ll like the fenced yard and trees for shade in the back. Will get rented fast! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!