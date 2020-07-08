All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7105 E 112th Street
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:46 AM

7105 E 112th Street

7105 East 112th Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

7105 East 112th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb849cb048 ---- Another great rental from 333 Rent! We like this true-ranch home with it\'s updated kitchen fixtures including a flat-top stove and charming white cabinets. This home is fabulous because it has 4 bedrooms! We think you\'ll like the fenced yard and trees for shade in the back. Will get rented fast! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 E 112th Street have any available units?
7105 E 112th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7105 E 112th Street have?
Some of 7105 E 112th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 E 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7105 E 112th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 E 112th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7105 E 112th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7105 E 112th Street offer parking?
No, 7105 E 112th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7105 E 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7105 E 112th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 E 112th Street have a pool?
No, 7105 E 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7105 E 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 7105 E 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 E 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7105 E 112th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

