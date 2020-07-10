7031 Ewing Avenue

Amenities
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, 2 car garage home in Kansas City has plenty of room to spread out. Living room features gorgeous fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Family room in finished basement. Master Suite includes large soaker tub and a shower. Lovely back deck for entertaining!
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications
To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 11/1/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.