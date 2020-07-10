All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7031 Ewing Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7031 Ewing Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7031 Ewing Avenue

7031 Ewing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7031 Ewing Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Strupwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, 2 car garage home in Kansas City has plenty of room to spread out. Living room features gorgeous fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Family room in finished basement. Master Suite includes large soaker tub and a shower. Lovely back deck for entertaining!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 11/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 Ewing Avenue have any available units?
7031 Ewing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7031 Ewing Avenue have?
Some of 7031 Ewing Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7031 Ewing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7031 Ewing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 Ewing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7031 Ewing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7031 Ewing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7031 Ewing Avenue offers parking.
Does 7031 Ewing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 Ewing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 Ewing Avenue have a pool?
No, 7031 Ewing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7031 Ewing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7031 Ewing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 Ewing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7031 Ewing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary