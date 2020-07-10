7031 Ewing Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, 2 car garage home in Kansas City has plenty of room to spread out. Living room features gorgeous fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Family room in finished basement. Master Suite includes large soaker tub and a shower. Lovely back deck for entertaining!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 11/1/18



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.