7007 North Overland Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath home located in Park Hill School District. This ranch style home has living area, dining area, and downstairs family area with a kitchenette. Kitchen offers range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Other special highlights include a charming fireplace, 1 car garage, and lots of extra storage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful patio and a nice size yard. Small pets possible with owner approval, an additional refundable deposit of $500, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non- smoking home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.