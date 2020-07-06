All apartments in Kansas City
7001 Paseo Blvd.
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

7001 Paseo Blvd.

7001 The Paseo · No Longer Available
Location

7001 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Brick Home - This 3 bed 2 bath house is beautiful on the inside and out.

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, an open floor plan, new kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and newly refurbished bathrooms.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highway 71 and Gregory. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants and also close to Swoope Park. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5193886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Paseo Blvd. have any available units?
7001 Paseo Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Paseo Blvd. have?
Some of 7001 Paseo Blvd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Paseo Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Paseo Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Paseo Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Paseo Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Paseo Blvd. offer parking?
No, 7001 Paseo Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 7001 Paseo Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Paseo Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Paseo Blvd. have a pool?
No, 7001 Paseo Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Paseo Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 7001 Paseo Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Paseo Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 Paseo Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

