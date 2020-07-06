7001 Paseo Blvd.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Brick Home - This 3 bed 2 bath house is beautiful on the inside and out.



This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, an open floor plan, new kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and newly refurbished bathrooms.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highway 71 and Gregory. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants and also close to Swoope Park. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5193886)