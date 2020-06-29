6926 College Ave

Amenities

Remodeled home in KC! - PROMO: 1/2 OFF 1ST MO. RENT IF LEASE IS SIGNED BEFORE 2020!



This cozy three bedroom, one bathroom home has been recently remodeled! Walking in the front door you are immediately in the living room that opens to the dining area and kitchen. Down the hall are three bedrooms with the bathroom conveniently located in the middle. The yard is not completely fenced in but is spacious.



Additional information:

*Pets are welcome for an additional $250 nonrefundable deposit and $25 added to the monthly rent per pet

*No smoking inside the unit, must keep exterior clean of cigarettes and trash.

*New central heating and cooling

*All new stainless steel appliances

*All new flooring



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent in gross household income

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies within the past 10 years

*At least 3 years good rental history

*Voucher programs are accepted with a qualified tenant



