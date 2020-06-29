All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

6926 College Ave

6926 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6926 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled home in KC! - PROMO: 1/2 OFF 1ST MO. RENT IF LEASE IS SIGNED BEFORE 2020!

This cozy three bedroom, one bathroom home has been recently remodeled! Walking in the front door you are immediately in the living room that opens to the dining area and kitchen. Down the hall are three bedrooms with the bathroom conveniently located in the middle. The yard is not completely fenced in but is spacious.

Additional information:
*Pets are welcome for an additional $250 nonrefundable deposit and $25 added to the monthly rent per pet
*No smoking inside the unit, must keep exterior clean of cigarettes and trash.
*New central heating and cooling
*All new stainless steel appliances
*All new flooring

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent in gross household income
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies within the past 10 years
*At least 3 years good rental history
*Voucher programs are accepted with a qualified tenant

(RLNE5184107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6926 College Ave have any available units?
6926 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6926 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6926 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6926 College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6926 College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6926 College Ave offer parking?
No, 6926 College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6926 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6926 College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6926 College Ave have a pool?
No, 6926 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6926 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 6926 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6926 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6926 College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6926 College Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6926 College Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
