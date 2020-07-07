All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

6902 Longview Road

6902 Longview Road · No Longer Available
Location

6902 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
accessible
range
oven
refrigerator
Ranch style 4 bedroom off Longview rd - 6902 Longview Road Kansas City, MO 64134.

We will be hosting an open house at 6902 Longview Road Kansas City, MO 64134. Tomorrow 1/4/20 1-3pm. Please confirm you will be there by Texting Janel 307-286-0304

Ranch style 4 bedroom, 1 bath off Longview rd. Huge yard
Appliances included: Dishwasher, Range / Oven, Refrigerator.
Vouchers Welcome.

Walking distance to shopping center with a Dollar Tree. Food and restaurants, Churches Chicken, fish City. A Church. Walking distance to the Bay water park and Longview Tract Center. And an adult health care center.

Bus 75 stop is almost right in front of the house!!!

No Pets
No Smoking
Monthly Rent: $850.00
Application Fee: 45.00
Security deposit: $850.00

Application:
https://treasure.appfolio.com/listings/detail/44785c06-e36a-465f-80c2-ba807e784482

https://treasure.appfolio.com/listings/detail/44785c06-e36a-465f-80c2-ba807e784482

This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.

(RLNE5356251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

