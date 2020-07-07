Amenities

Ranch style 4 bedroom off Longview rd - 6902 Longview Road Kansas City, MO 64134.



We will be hosting an open house at 6902 Longview Road Kansas City, MO 64134. Tomorrow 1/4/20 1-3pm. Please confirm you will be there by Texting Janel 307-286-0304



Ranch style 4 bedroom, 1 bath off Longview rd. Huge yard

Appliances included: Dishwasher, Range / Oven, Refrigerator.

Vouchers Welcome.



Walking distance to shopping center with a Dollar Tree. Food and restaurants, Churches Chicken, fish City. A Church. Walking distance to the Bay water park and Longview Tract Center. And an adult health care center.



Bus 75 stop is almost right in front of the house!!!



No Pets

No Smoking

Monthly Rent: $850.00

Application Fee: 45.00

Security deposit: $850.00



Application:

https://treasure.appfolio.com/listings/detail/44785c06-e36a-465f-80c2-ba807e784482



Contact us here

This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.

https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/

