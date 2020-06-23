6901 E 114th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 1 bath home available now! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 936 sq.ft



FEATURES:

Fenced in backyard

Beautiful hardwood floors

Carpeted bedrooms

Ceiling fans



Schools:

Ingels Elementary

Hickman Mills Junior High

Ruskin High



Approval Requirements: No evictions, bankruptcies, or foreclosures in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



