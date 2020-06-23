All apartments in Kansas City
6901 E 114th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6901 E 114th Street

6901 E 114th St · No Longer Available
Location

6901 E 114th St, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1 bath home available now! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 936 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Fenced in backyard
Beautiful hardwood floors
Carpeted bedrooms
Ceiling fans

Schools:
Ingels Elementary
Hickman Mills Junior High
Ruskin High

Visit our website at rentkc.net to apply or schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions, bankruptcies, or foreclosures in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE3480491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

