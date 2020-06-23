6842 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132 Self Help Neighborhood Council
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3BD/1BTH home. Brand New Laminated flooring in main living area and Brand New carpet in bedrooms. Bathroom has been fully remodeled and is breathtaking! Kitchen has New flooring and Brand New cabinets. Please call now for more info and a tour of your future home! 816-288-8820 or apply today online at www.nalamanagement.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
