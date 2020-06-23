6842 Bales Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3BD/1BTH home. Brand New Laminated flooring in main living area and Brand New carpet in bedrooms. Bathroom has been fully remodeled and is breathtaking! Kitchen has New flooring and Brand New cabinets. Please call now for more info and a tour of your future home! 816-288-8820 or apply today online at www.nalamanagement.com