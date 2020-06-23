All apartments in Kansas City
6842 Bales Avenue

Location

6842 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Beautiful 3BD/1BTH home. Brand New Laminated flooring in main living area and Brand New carpet in bedrooms. Bathroom has been fully remodeled and is breathtaking! Kitchen has New flooring and Brand New cabinets. Please call now for more info and a tour of your future home! 816-288-8820 or apply today online at www.nalamanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6842 Bales Avenue have any available units?
6842 Bales Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6842 Bales Avenue have?
Some of 6842 Bales Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6842 Bales Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6842 Bales Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6842 Bales Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6842 Bales Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6842 Bales Avenue offer parking?
No, 6842 Bales Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6842 Bales Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6842 Bales Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6842 Bales Avenue have a pool?
No, 6842 Bales Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6842 Bales Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6842 Bales Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6842 Bales Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6842 Bales Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
