Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:04 PM

6736 Bellefontaine Avenue

6736 Bellefontaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6736 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't let the outside fool you! We will power wash it this spring! The inside of the home has been freshly painted throughout and features 2 huge bedrooms upstairs. Lots of counter and cabinet space in the kitchen, newer windows, fenced yard, and offers laundry hookups in the basement.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$730 rent / $700 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions. Inquire within for pets.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue have any available units?
6736 Bellefontaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6736 Bellefontaine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue offer parking?
No, 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6736 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
