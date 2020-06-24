6736 Bellefontaine Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Don't let the outside fool you! We will power wash it this spring! The inside of the home has been freshly painted throughout and features 2 huge bedrooms upstairs. Lots of counter and cabinet space in the kitchen, newer windows, fenced yard, and offers laundry hookups in the basement.



No Vouchers



$50 app fee

$730 rent / $700 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions. Inquire within for pets.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.