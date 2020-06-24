All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 19 2019 at 8:21 PM

6726 North Mercier Street

6726 North Mercier Street · No Longer Available
Location

6726 North Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO 64118
Clayton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $600 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before August 5th!
Move-in ready with lots of space. New carpet as well.
Finished basement, 2 car garage with back entry. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6726 North Mercier Street have any available units?
6726 North Mercier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6726 North Mercier Street currently offering any rent specials?
6726 North Mercier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6726 North Mercier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6726 North Mercier Street is pet friendly.
Does 6726 North Mercier Street offer parking?
Yes, 6726 North Mercier Street offers parking.
Does 6726 North Mercier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6726 North Mercier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6726 North Mercier Street have a pool?
No, 6726 North Mercier Street does not have a pool.
Does 6726 North Mercier Street have accessible units?
No, 6726 North Mercier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6726 North Mercier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6726 North Mercier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6726 North Mercier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6726 North Mercier Street does not have units with air conditioning.
