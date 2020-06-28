All apartments in Kansas City
6656 Kenwood Ave
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:02 PM

6656 Kenwood Ave

6656 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6656 Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Oak Meyer Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FALL MOVE-IN SPECIAL Beautiful 2 bed/1 bathroom Brookside-area home with formal dining and living room and hardwoods throughout. New refrigerator and range. Quaint screened porch with original design details off french doors from dining area. Relaxing backyard with patio for cooking out off kitchen and porch. Detached 1-car garage. Unfinished basement for additional storage. Call KPMAdvantage to schedule a showing today, (913) 777-1302. One dog under 30 pounds is allowed for additional $250 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6656 Kenwood Ave have any available units?
6656 Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6656 Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 6656 Kenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6656 Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6656 Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6656 Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6656 Kenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6656 Kenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6656 Kenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 6656 Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6656 Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6656 Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 6656 Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6656 Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 6656 Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6656 Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6656 Kenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
