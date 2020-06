Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

With the Kansas City skyline as its backdrop, Six40 stands as a striking tribute to modern 1950's architecture in the heart of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood. Inside, newly renovated apartment homes offer a relaxing retreat from everyday life. Close to both the Plaza and Westport, and situated near major highways and the Metro bus line, this building offers the best in urban living, with a variety of activities and entertainment just a short walk away.