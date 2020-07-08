6318 North Bedford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 baths home is located in Park Hill School District. This spacious kitchen features lots of cabinets, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and built-in-microwave. Home offers a dining room, living room, washer/dryer (As Is), finished basement and lots of storage. This is a non- smoking home. PETS are possible with approval, an additional $500.00 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.