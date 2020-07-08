All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6318 North Bedford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6318 North Bedford Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6318 North Bedford Avenue

6318 North Bedford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6318 North Bedford Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64151
Line Creek - Northern Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 baths home is located in Park Hill School District. This spacious kitchen features lots of cabinets, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and built-in-microwave. Home offers a dining room, living room, washer/dryer (As Is), finished basement and lots of storage. This is a non- smoking home. PETS are possible with approval, an additional $500.00 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6318 North Bedford Avenue have any available units?
6318 North Bedford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6318 North Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 6318 North Bedford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6318 North Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6318 North Bedford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 North Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6318 North Bedford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6318 North Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 6318 North Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6318 North Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6318 North Bedford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 North Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 6318 North Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6318 North Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6318 North Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 North Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6318 North Bedford Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary