All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 617 W 85th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
617 W 85th Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

617 W 85th Street

617 West 85th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

617 West 85th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Western Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a2999e08e ---- Nice ranch-style house in popular Waldo neighborhood close to Ward Parkway mall. You\'ll love all the cabinet space in the kitchen and gleaming hardwood floors in common areas. The ceiling fans will help keep utility bills down. We love the large treed lot for playing and entertaining and the 1-car garage with installed shelving for storage. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 W 85th Street have any available units?
617 W 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 W 85th Street have?
Some of 617 W 85th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 W 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 W 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 W 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 W 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 617 W 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 617 W 85th Street offers parking.
Does 617 W 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 W 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 W 85th Street have a pool?
No, 617 W 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 W 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 617 W 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 W 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 W 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary