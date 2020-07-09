617 W 85th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a2999e08e ---- Nice ranch-style house in popular Waldo neighborhood close to Ward Parkway mall. You\'ll love all the cabinet space in the kitchen and gleaming hardwood floors in common areas. The ceiling fans will help keep utility bills down. We love the large treed lot for playing and entertaining and the 1-car garage with installed shelving for storage. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!