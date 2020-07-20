All apartments in Kansas City
6101 N Harden Court

6101 North Harden Court · No Longer Available
Location

6101 North Harden Court, Kansas City, MO 64151
Line Creek - Northern Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Another Great Listing From Racquel And Renters Warehouse! Located in the Park Hill school district, in a cul-de-sac. This home has been updated with hickory wood floors on the 1st level. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Lower level is finished with a walk out to the back yard and master bedroom has dual vanities and walk in closet. Also features 2 decks with a stone sitting area and large front porch. Tenants are responsible for lawn care and snow removal along with all utilities. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult. Home will be available 9/1. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 N Harden Court have any available units?
6101 N Harden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 N Harden Court have?
Some of 6101 N Harden Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 N Harden Court currently offering any rent specials?
6101 N Harden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 N Harden Court pet-friendly?
No, 6101 N Harden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6101 N Harden Court offer parking?
No, 6101 N Harden Court does not offer parking.
Does 6101 N Harden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 N Harden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 N Harden Court have a pool?
No, 6101 N Harden Court does not have a pool.
Does 6101 N Harden Court have accessible units?
No, 6101 N Harden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 N Harden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 N Harden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
