6101 N Harden Court

Another Great Listing From Racquel And Renters Warehouse! Located in the Park Hill school district, in a cul-de-sac. This home has been updated with hickory wood floors on the 1st level. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Lower level is finished with a walk out to the back yard and master bedroom has dual vanities and walk in closet. Also features 2 decks with a stone sitting area and large front porch. Tenants are responsible for lawn care and snow removal along with all utilities. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult. Home will be available 9/1. Schedule your showing today!