All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6042 Kenwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6042 Kenwood Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

6042 Kenwood Avenue

6042 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Western 49-63
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6042 Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A rare rental find in KC!
Special! Half off first month's rent if you move in by June 1st!
This amazing, corner lot Brookside home has all you need to move in!
Step on to gleaming, dark hardwood floors. The great flow of this home allows for easy entertainment!
Off one side of the living room boasts a large screened in porch! Take full advantage of this outdoor space and enjoy the view of the immaculate landscaping!
On the other side of your living space is a dining room, featuring French doors to your outside deck. Just off the deck is a grilling space and seating for your guests!
The gorgeous kitchen is galley-style with all the upgrades! Dark wood cabinets, granite, modern backsplash and SS appliances.
3 full baths come with your 3 bedrooms! The main level master comes with a walk-in shower, double sinks and large walk-in closet! A must-see!
The main floor rounds out with a hallway bath and 2nd bedroom or office!
Upstairs features another master-type setup with bedroom and attached bath!
Last but not least, enjoy a clean basement with plenty of space for storage and 1 garage space. Washer and dryer will stay!
Small dogs ok. $500 pet deposit. Serious inquiries only!
Furnished option available, monthly rent to be determined.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6042 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
6042 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6042 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 6042 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6042 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6042 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6042 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6042 Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6042 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6042 Kenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6042 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6042 Kenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6042 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6042 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6042 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6042 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6042 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6042 Kenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary