6042 Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A rare rental find in KC!

Special! Half off first month's rent if you move in by June 1st!

This amazing, corner lot Brookside home has all you need to move in!

Step on to gleaming, dark hardwood floors. The great flow of this home allows for easy entertainment!

Off one side of the living room boasts a large screened in porch! Take full advantage of this outdoor space and enjoy the view of the immaculate landscaping!

On the other side of your living space is a dining room, featuring French doors to your outside deck. Just off the deck is a grilling space and seating for your guests!

The gorgeous kitchen is galley-style with all the upgrades! Dark wood cabinets, granite, modern backsplash and SS appliances.

3 full baths come with your 3 bedrooms! The main level master comes with a walk-in shower, double sinks and large walk-in closet! A must-see!

The main floor rounds out with a hallway bath and 2nd bedroom or office!

Upstairs features another master-type setup with bedroom and attached bath!

Last but not least, enjoy a clean basement with plenty of space for storage and 1 garage space. Washer and dryer will stay!

Small dogs ok. $500 pet deposit. Serious inquiries only!

Furnished option available, monthly rent to be determined.