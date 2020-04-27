All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

601 E 77th

601 East 77th Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 East 77th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
601 E 77th Available 09/06/19 Waldo Home with great Space and large Family Room - This Waldo area home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The newer kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The washer and dryer are included in a separate laundry room. There is a very large family room off the kitchen. The home has carpeting throughout, with tile in the kitchen, laundry room and bath. There is a large privacy fenced backyard. The home also has a two-car attached garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1,050.00 per Month

(RLNE2008893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 E 77th have any available units?
601 E 77th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 E 77th have?
Some of 601 E 77th's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 E 77th currently offering any rent specials?
601 E 77th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 E 77th pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 E 77th is pet friendly.
Does 601 E 77th offer parking?
Yes, 601 E 77th offers parking.
Does 601 E 77th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 E 77th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 E 77th have a pool?
No, 601 E 77th does not have a pool.
Does 601 E 77th have accessible units?
No, 601 E 77th does not have accessible units.
Does 601 E 77th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 E 77th has units with dishwashers.
