Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

601 E 77th Available 09/06/19 Waldo Home with great Space and large Family Room - This Waldo area home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The newer kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The washer and dryer are included in a separate laundry room. There is a very large family room off the kitchen. The home has carpeting throughout, with tile in the kitchen, laundry room and bath. There is a large privacy fenced backyard. The home also has a two-car attached garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.



See our Website: www.rent-kc.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $1,050.00 per Month



(RLNE2008893)