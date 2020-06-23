5977 The Paseo

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous Dible Tudor East Brookside. Restored Hardwoods, Open and Updated Kitchen, X-Large Bedrooms, Master Ensuite, 1910 Square Feet - extra of living space. Private Drive with 2 concrete parking spaces, partial privacy fenced back yard. Great neighborhood with other Dible Tudors, looking out at The Paseo Grand Boulevard Green Space - Island. Two minutes to Brookside Shops, 71 Highway, 2 Minutes to UMKC-Rockhurst University, 10 Minutes to Plaza.

