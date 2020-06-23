All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 29 2019 at 5:08 PM

5977 The Paseo

5977 Paseo Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5977 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64110
Citadel

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous Dible Tudor East Brookside. Restored Hardwoods, Open and Updated Kitchen, X-Large Bedrooms, Master Ensuite, 1910 Square Feet - extra of living space. Private Drive with 2 concrete parking spaces, partial privacy fenced back yard. Great neighborhood with other Dible Tudors, looking out at The Paseo Grand Boulevard Green Space - Island. Two minutes to Brookside Shops, 71 Highway, 2 Minutes to UMKC-Rockhurst University, 10 Minutes to Plaza.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5977 The Paseo have any available units?
5977 The Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5977 The Paseo have?
Some of 5977 The Paseo's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5977 The Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
5977 The Paseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5977 The Paseo pet-friendly?
Yes, 5977 The Paseo is pet friendly.
Does 5977 The Paseo offer parking?
Yes, 5977 The Paseo offers parking.
Does 5977 The Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5977 The Paseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5977 The Paseo have a pool?
No, 5977 The Paseo does not have a pool.
Does 5977 The Paseo have accessible units?
Yes, 5977 The Paseo has accessible units.
Does 5977 The Paseo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5977 The Paseo has units with dishwashers.
