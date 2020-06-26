All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

5944 Cherry

5944 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

5944 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brookside Home with Charm and great Space - This Brookside Home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. There is Washer and Dryer in unfinished basement. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.. It has a private driveway with a one car garage with two car off street parking. There is a huge deck off back and backyard is fully fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1695.00 per Month.

(RLNE4962515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5944 Cherry have any available units?
5944 Cherry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5944 Cherry have?
Some of 5944 Cherry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5944 Cherry currently offering any rent specials?
5944 Cherry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5944 Cherry pet-friendly?
Yes, 5944 Cherry is pet friendly.
Does 5944 Cherry offer parking?
Yes, 5944 Cherry offers parking.
Does 5944 Cherry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5944 Cherry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5944 Cherry have a pool?
No, 5944 Cherry does not have a pool.
Does 5944 Cherry have accessible units?
No, 5944 Cherry does not have accessible units.
Does 5944 Cherry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5944 Cherry has units with dishwashers.
