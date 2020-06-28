5906 Oak St.

Amenities

Available now! Coveted Brookside Home + Fenced Yard + 1 Car Garage + Additional Off-Street Parking! - Updated Brookside Colonial within walking distance to parks, restaurants, shops & grocery stores! Well maintained home, with a spacious floorplan, hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms, newer paint, modern light fixtures, built-ins in the living room, bright bedrooms, all appliances included, and more! Second-floor family room/office, partially finished basement, washer and dryer included in the lower level. The open porch leads to a relaxing deck & fenced yard. One car attached garage + additional off-street parking available in the back of the house! Shed included for storage.



No Cats Allowed



