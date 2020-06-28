All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

5906 Oak St.

5906 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

5906 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64113
Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Available now! Coveted Brookside Home + Fenced Yard + 1 Car Garage + Additional Off-Street Parking! - Updated Brookside Colonial within walking distance to parks, restaurants, shops & grocery stores! Well maintained home, with a spacious floorplan, hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms, newer paint, modern light fixtures, built-ins in the living room, bright bedrooms, all appliances included, and more! Second-floor family room/office, partially finished basement, washer and dryer included in the lower level. The open porch leads to a relaxing deck & fenced yard. One car attached garage + additional off-street parking available in the back of the house! Shed included for storage.

MBR: 19x13
BR2: 13X11
BR 3: 12X8

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5094189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Oak St. have any available units?
5906 Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Oak St. have?
Some of 5906 Oak St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Oak St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5906 Oak St. is pet friendly.
Does 5906 Oak St. offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Oak St. offers parking.
Does 5906 Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5906 Oak St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Oak St. have a pool?
No, 5906 Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 5906 Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
