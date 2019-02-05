5906 East 97 Street

Amenities
This very spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rental home is located just off Bannister Rd. & Hillcrest Rd. in South Kansas City.
Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring thought-out the home, updated tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, as well as updated appliances.
This home also features an attached 1 car garage, perfect for additional storage, and also a great backyard!
Make sure to add this to your list of properties today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.