All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5906 East 97 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5906 East 97 Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5906 East 97 Street

5906 East 97th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5906 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This very spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rental home is located just off Bannister Rd. & Hillcrest Rd. in South Kansas City.

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring thought-out the home, updated tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, as well as updated appliances.

This home also features an attached 1 car garage, perfect for additional storage, and also a great backyard!

Make sure to add this to your list of properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 East 97 Street have any available units?
5906 East 97 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 East 97 Street have?
Some of 5906 East 97 Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 East 97 Street currently offering any rent specials?
5906 East 97 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 East 97 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5906 East 97 Street is pet friendly.
Does 5906 East 97 Street offer parking?
Yes, 5906 East 97 Street does offer parking.
Does 5906 East 97 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 East 97 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 East 97 Street have a pool?
No, 5906 East 97 Street does not have a pool.
Does 5906 East 97 Street have accessible units?
No, 5906 East 97 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 East 97 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 East 97 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary