Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:59 AM

5732 East 40th Terrace

5732 East 40th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5732 East 40th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Ranch Style 1 level 3 bedroom home with laundry off Kitchen. Freshly painted and cleaned ready for a great tenant to call it home. spacious fenced in backyard with a shed for storage.

Come check it out!

Apply today at www.nalamanagement.com or call to set up a showing 8169056252
Beautiful Ranch Style 1 level 3 bedroom home with laundry off Kitchen.
Freshly painted and cleaned ready for a great tenant to call it home. spacious fenced in backyard with a shed for storage.
Come check it out!

Apply today at www.nalamanagement.com or call to set up a showing 8169056252

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 East 40th Terrace have any available units?
5732 East 40th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5732 East 40th Terrace have?
Some of 5732 East 40th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 East 40th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5732 East 40th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 East 40th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5732 East 40th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5732 East 40th Terrace offer parking?
No, 5732 East 40th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5732 East 40th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5732 East 40th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 East 40th Terrace have a pool?
No, 5732 East 40th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5732 East 40th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5732 East 40th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 East 40th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5732 East 40th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

