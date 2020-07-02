5732 East 40th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130 Vineyard Estates
Beautiful Ranch Style 1 level 3 bedroom home with laundry off Kitchen. Freshly painted and cleaned ready for a great tenant to call it home. spacious fenced in backyard with a shed for storage.
Come check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5732 East 40th Terrace have any available units?
5732 East 40th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.