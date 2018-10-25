All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 571 Campbell #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
571 Campbell #2
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

571 Campbell #2

571 Campbell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

571 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64106
Columbus Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
Beautiful loft in historic Meriweather Building located in Columbus Park- Kansas City's oldest neighborhood. Columbus Park is one of the city's hottest neighborhoods. Just a couple of blocks from the River Market and Downtown... you can enjoy all that the urban core has to offer in a fantastic neighborhood. Each unit has its own stack washer/dryer in unit, as well as an abundance of counter and cabinet space in the kitchen. On site parking is included.
Historic Meriweather Building lofts located in Columbus Park- Kansas City's oldest neighborhood. Columbus Park is one of the city's hottest neighborhoods. Just a couple of blocks from the River Market and Downtown... you can enjoy all that the urban core has to offer in a fantastic neighborhood and a lovely building. Stack washer/dryer in unit. On site parking is included. Google Fiber.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Campbell #2 have any available units?
571 Campbell #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 571 Campbell #2 have?
Some of 571 Campbell #2's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Campbell #2 currently offering any rent specials?
571 Campbell #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Campbell #2 pet-friendly?
No, 571 Campbell #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 571 Campbell #2 offer parking?
Yes, 571 Campbell #2 offers parking.
Does 571 Campbell #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 571 Campbell #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Campbell #2 have a pool?
No, 571 Campbell #2 does not have a pool.
Does 571 Campbell #2 have accessible units?
No, 571 Campbell #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Campbell #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 Campbell #2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary