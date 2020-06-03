5633 East 39 Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This house is located close to entertainment, restaurants, shopping and more!



The living room and bedrooms have been updated with brand new carpet, fixtures, fresh paint and more. The kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances as well with brand new LTV flooring, fixtures, cabinets, countertop, and more! The bedrooms provide a good amount of closet space and natural lighting. The bathroom contains brand new fixtures, vanity, shower walls, and fresh paint! The big yard is great for pets!



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



