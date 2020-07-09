All apartments in Kansas City
5609 Northwest 66th Terrace
Last updated January 10 2020 at 6:08 PM

5609 Northwest 66th Terrace

5609 Northwest 66th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5609 Northwest 66th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64151
Hawthorne - Picture Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage Townhouse is located in Park Hill School District. The eat-in kitchen features lots of cabinets along with refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, electric range, as well as a garbage disposal. Other special highlights include brand new carpet on main level, a charming gas fireplace, rich exposed brick, and extra storage provided with washer/dryer hookups. Lots of space for outdoor entertaining with a patio off the kitchen. Small pets possible with owner approval, an additional refundable deposit of $500, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non- smoking home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace have any available units?
5609 Northwest 66th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace have?
Some of 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Northwest 66th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace offers parking.
Does 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace have a pool?
No, 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5609 Northwest 66th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
