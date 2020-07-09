5609 Northwest 66th Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage Townhouse is located in Park Hill School District. The eat-in kitchen features lots of cabinets along with refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, electric range, as well as a garbage disposal. Other special highlights include brand new carpet on main level, a charming gas fireplace, rich exposed brick, and extra storage provided with washer/dryer hookups. Lots of space for outdoor entertaining with a patio off the kitchen. Small pets possible with owner approval, an additional refundable deposit of $500, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non- smoking home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.