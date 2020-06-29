All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5609 E 101st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5609 E 101st St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5609 E 101st St

5609 East 101st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5609 East 101st Street, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South KC Home for Rent! 3Bd/1Bth! - Check out this nice little cottage. Living room has so much natural light! Matching appliances in newly updated kitchen. Fresh paint, new carpet and updated baths! This is a must see and won't last long!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE2928468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 E 101st St have any available units?
5609 E 101st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5609 E 101st St currently offering any rent specials?
5609 E 101st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 E 101st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 E 101st St is pet friendly.
Does 5609 E 101st St offer parking?
No, 5609 E 101st St does not offer parking.
Does 5609 E 101st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 E 101st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 E 101st St have a pool?
No, 5609 E 101st St does not have a pool.
Does 5609 E 101st St have accessible units?
No, 5609 E 101st St does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 E 101st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 E 101st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5609 E 101st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5609 E 101st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary