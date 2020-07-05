All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5535 Woodland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5535 Woodland Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

5535 Woodland Ave

5535 Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5535 Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Updated 3 bed 1 bath home in Kansas City Mo. Appliances include fridge and stove. Washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. To view this property please go to KeyRealtyGroupKC dot com and apply for a showing. We are not excepting Section 8 vouchers at this time. Key Realty Group LLC does NOT advertise on Craigslist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 Woodland Ave have any available units?
5535 Woodland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5535 Woodland Ave have?
Some of 5535 Woodland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 Woodland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Woodland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Woodland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5535 Woodland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5535 Woodland Ave offer parking?
No, 5535 Woodland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5535 Woodland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 Woodland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Woodland Ave have a pool?
No, 5535 Woodland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5535 Woodland Ave have accessible units?
No, 5535 Woodland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Woodland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5535 Woodland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary