5535 Woodland Ave

5535 Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130 Blue Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bed 1 bath home in Kansas City Mo. Appliances include fridge and stove. Washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. To view this property please go to KeyRealtyGroupKC dot com and apply for a showing. We are not excepting Section 8 vouchers at this time. Key Realty Group LLC does NOT advertise on Craigslist.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
