5525 Wornall Rd
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 AM

5525 Wornall Rd

5525 Wornall Road · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64113
Countryside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come take a look at this charming home. Three bedrooms with 3.5 baths. Across the street from Loose Park. Beautiful interior with hardwood floors. Detached 2 car garage. Many updates on the interior of this freshly remodeled home.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee per adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Wornall Rd have any available units?
5525 Wornall Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Wornall Rd have?
Some of 5525 Wornall Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Wornall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Wornall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Wornall Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Wornall Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Wornall Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Wornall Rd offers parking.
Does 5525 Wornall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Wornall Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Wornall Rd have a pool?
No, 5525 Wornall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Wornall Rd have accessible units?
No, 5525 Wornall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Wornall Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 Wornall Rd has units with dishwashers.

