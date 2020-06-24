All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
5501 Virginia
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

5501 Virginia

5501 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Great 2 Bedroom Near UMKC & Rockhurst - This bottom floor half duplex 2+ bedrooms and 1 full bath. All of the rooms are huge! It has carpeting throughout. Separate dining and living rooms. The second bedroom has another room off of it that could be used for an office or kids play room. This unit includes washer and dryer inside the unit. Kitchen includes all appliances and has a walk in pantry.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

For Showings call David 913-484-4555
Rent is $695.00 Per Month

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4048195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Virginia have any available units?
5501 Virginia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5501 Virginia currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Virginia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Virginia pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 Virginia is pet friendly.
Does 5501 Virginia offer parking?
No, 5501 Virginia does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Virginia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 Virginia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Virginia have a pool?
No, 5501 Virginia does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Virginia have accessible units?
No, 5501 Virginia does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Virginia have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Virginia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 Virginia have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 Virginia does not have units with air conditioning.
