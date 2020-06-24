5501 Virginia

Amenities
Great 2 Bedroom Near UMKC & Rockhurst - This bottom floor half duplex 2+ bedrooms and 1 full bath. All of the rooms are huge! It has carpeting throughout. Separate dining and living rooms. The second bedroom has another room off of it that could be used for an office or kids play room. This unit includes washer and dryer inside the unit. Kitchen includes all appliances and has a walk in pantry.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
For Showings call David 913-484-4555
Rent is $695.00 Per Month
No Dogs Allowed
