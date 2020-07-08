5446 Skiles Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fall in LOVE with NO Application Fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances that stand out against brand new white cabinets. The home has hardwood flooring throughout with the exception of tile in the kitchen. The basement is finished with a bonus room as well as an additional half bathroom. Out back one will find a wooden deck that overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard, and the home has a 1 car garage on the side. Laundry is located in the finished basement utility room. Located close to the sports complex with easy interstate access, this home will not be available for long. Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.