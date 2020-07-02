All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:55 PM

5436 Charlotte Street

5436 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

5436 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bed 1 bath home.

This gorgeous home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, 4 bedrooms, a spacious floor plan, and a large open kitchen.

This house is located in south Kansas City right next to UMKC and Rockhurst University.
Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5436 Charlotte Street have any available units?
5436 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5436 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
5436 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5436 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 5436 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 5436 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 5436 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5436 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 5436 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 5436 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 5436 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5436 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5436 Charlotte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5436 Charlotte Street does not have units with air conditioning.

