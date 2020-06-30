5429 Rockhill Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.



This home features stunning hardwood flooring, as well as beautiful tiling in the kitchen and bath. The three upstairs bedrooms are all great sizes and offer plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen features tile countertops, plenty of cabinet room, and matching appliances. The spacious side deck is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City, just minutes from the Plaza, Westport, parks, restaurants and more! Don’t miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.