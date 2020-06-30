All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5429 Rockhill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5429 Rockhill Road
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:48 PM

5429 Rockhill Road

5429 Rockhill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Western 49-63
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5429 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home features stunning hardwood flooring, as well as beautiful tiling in the kitchen and bath. The three upstairs bedrooms are all great sizes and offer plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen features tile countertops, plenty of cabinet room, and matching appliances. The spacious side deck is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City, just minutes from the Plaza, Westport, parks, restaurants and more! Don’t miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 Rockhill Road have any available units?
5429 Rockhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5429 Rockhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5429 Rockhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 Rockhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5429 Rockhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 5429 Rockhill Road offer parking?
No, 5429 Rockhill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5429 Rockhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5429 Rockhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 Rockhill Road have a pool?
No, 5429 Rockhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5429 Rockhill Road have accessible units?
No, 5429 Rockhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 Rockhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5429 Rockhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5429 Rockhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5429 Rockhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary