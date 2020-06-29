All apartments in Kansas City
5426 Wayne Ave IV-203

5426 Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5426 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
5426 Wayne ~ Fabulous Two Bedroom! - This 960 sq ft cozy home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a bonus Room. Two private driveways on each side of the house provide for off street parking! The entire house has been remodeled offering a nice kitchen for cooking up meals for family & friends with a formal dining area for everyone to eat. Check out the washer & dryer hook-ups in basement.

Rent is $695, $35 application fee per adult 18 and older, $695 security deposit.

NO Section 8, Income must be 3.25 times the rent, No evictions in the last 5 years, Good rental history.

Pets allowed with additional fee. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

(RLNE5302593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 have any available units?
5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 have?
Some of 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 is pet friendly.
Does 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 offer parking?
Yes, 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 offers parking.
Does 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 have a pool?
No, 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 does not have a pool.
Does 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 have accessible units?
No, 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5426 Wayne Ave IV-203 does not have units with dishwashers.
