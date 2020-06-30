5425 Holmes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come check out this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house while it is still available!



This home features a front sunroom, stunning hardwood flooring, a large living and dining area, and three great sized bedrooms. The kitchen has also been renovated with new countertops and cabinetry. The home also offers a back garage.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City. It is close to colleges, entertainment, dining, and just a short drive to downtown. Don’t miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.