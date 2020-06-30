All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 25 2020 at 10:29 PM

5425 Holmes Street

5425 Holmes Street · No Longer Available
Location

5425 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Come check out this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house while it is still available!

This home features a front sunroom, stunning hardwood flooring, a large living and dining area, and three great sized bedrooms. The kitchen has also been renovated with new countertops and cabinetry. The home also offers a back garage.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City. It is close to colleges, entertainment, dining, and just a short drive to downtown. Don’t miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

