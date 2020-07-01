5421 The Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Come and check out this newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex located right on the Paseo!



Featuring stunning hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, fresh paint, new kitchen, bathrooms and more, this place really does feel like a brand new home.



This home features a great covered front porch area that leads you into the living room which has a very beautiful fireplace (non-functional) and tons of original character and charm.



All 3 bedrooms are a great size, perfect for the entire family or a roommate situation. The kitchen has also been completely updated with new countertops and appliances. This unit also has access to the huge unfinished basement, perfect for storage!



Make sure to come and take a look at this wonderful central KC property before it’s too late!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.