Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:15 PM

5421 The Paseo

5421 The Paseo · No Longer Available
Location

5421 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

****MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Come and check out this newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex located right on the Paseo!

Featuring stunning hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, fresh paint, new kitchen, bathrooms and more, this place really does feel like a brand new home.

This home features a great covered front porch area that leads you into the living room which has a very beautiful fireplace (non-functional) and tons of original character and charm.

All 3 bedrooms are a great size, perfect for the entire family or a roommate situation. The kitchen has also been completely updated with new countertops and appliances. This unit also has access to the huge unfinished basement, perfect for storage!

Make sure to come and take a look at this wonderful central KC property before it’s too late!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 The Paseo have any available units?
5421 The Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5421 The Paseo have?
Some of 5421 The Paseo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 The Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
5421 The Paseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 The Paseo pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 The Paseo is pet friendly.
Does 5421 The Paseo offer parking?
No, 5421 The Paseo does not offer parking.
Does 5421 The Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 The Paseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 The Paseo have a pool?
No, 5421 The Paseo does not have a pool.
Does 5421 The Paseo have accessible units?
No, 5421 The Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 The Paseo have units with dishwashers?
No, 5421 The Paseo does not have units with dishwashers.

