Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

5419 Holmes St.

5419 Holmes Street · No Longer Available
Location

5419 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - This cute 3 bed 1 bath home is now ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood flooring, a large living and dining area, a great front porch, and plenty of natural sunlight. The home also offers a spacious kitchen with matching appliances and cupboards.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 71 hwy. It is close to UMKC and Rockhurst University as well as plenty of shopping, entertainment, and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5387197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 Holmes St. have any available units?
5419 Holmes St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5419 Holmes St. currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Holmes St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Holmes St. pet-friendly?
No, 5419 Holmes St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5419 Holmes St. offer parking?
No, 5419 Holmes St. does not offer parking.
Does 5419 Holmes St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5419 Holmes St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Holmes St. have a pool?
No, 5419 Holmes St. does not have a pool.
Does 5419 Holmes St. have accessible units?
No, 5419 Holmes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Holmes St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5419 Holmes St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5419 Holmes St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5419 Holmes St. does not have units with air conditioning.

