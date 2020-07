Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

DON'T MISS OUT on this 2 story, 3 bedroom, 1 bath house that has been renovated and is absolutely stunning! This house has a lot of natural light. Section 8 and other subsidized housing vouchers are welcome. Small pets are also welcome with a separate pet addendum.