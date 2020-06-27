5410 NW 86th Court

Amenities
The Cove North Town Home in planned Community - This well-appointed Town Home in the North Cove subdivision offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, Built- in Microwave and Dishwasher. The home has two bedrooms on main level with Full bath and bedroom or Family room on lower level with full bath.There is a one car attached garage. Nice backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
Rent is $1095.00 Per Month
(RLNE4079036)