Kansas City, MO
5410 NW 86th Court
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

5410 NW 86th Court

5410 Northwest 86th Court · No Longer Available
Location

5410 Northwest 86th Court, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Cove North Town Home in planned Community - This well-appointed Town Home in the North Cove subdivision offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, Built- in Microwave and Dishwasher. The home has two bedrooms on main level with Full bath and bedroom or Family room on lower level with full bath.There is a one car attached garage. Nice backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $1095.00 Per Month

(RLNE4079036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 NW 86th Court have any available units?
5410 NW 86th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 NW 86th Court have?
Some of 5410 NW 86th Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 NW 86th Court currently offering any rent specials?
5410 NW 86th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 NW 86th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 NW 86th Court is pet friendly.
Does 5410 NW 86th Court offer parking?
Yes, 5410 NW 86th Court offers parking.
Does 5410 NW 86th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 NW 86th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 NW 86th Court have a pool?
No, 5410 NW 86th Court does not have a pool.
Does 5410 NW 86th Court have accessible units?
No, 5410 NW 86th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 NW 86th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5410 NW 86th Court has units with dishwashers.
