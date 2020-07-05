All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:24 PM

5406 Michigan Avenue

5406 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5406 Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1500+ sq ft home features 2 - 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lots of space with a few non conforming additional bedrooms, large den or office. Kitchen appliances provided. Decorative fireplace, dining room. Laundry hookups in the unfinished basement.

Vouchers: NO

$50 app fee
$750 rent / $750 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
5406 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5406 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5406 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5406 Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5406 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
No, 5406 Michigan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5406 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 5406 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5406 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5406 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5406 Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5406 Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

