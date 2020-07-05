5406 Michigan Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly fireplace

This 1500+ sq ft home features 2 - 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lots of space with a few non conforming additional bedrooms, large den or office. Kitchen appliances provided. Decorative fireplace, dining room. Laundry hookups in the unfinished basement.



Vouchers: NO



$50 app fee

$750 rent / $750 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



