5300 Charlotte Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, basement apartment is located right across the street from UMKC's main campus. Located at 5300 Charlotte St. you are literally just steps away from your classroom!



This unit is located in the basement of this 3 unit complex and is accessible via the driveway on the left side of the home. When you arrive around back, there is a private entrance that leads directly into your living room. This apartment is surprisingly bright and spacious for a basement unit and would make the perfect home for a young student.



We will be installing a new front door and new appliances before a new tenant moves in. Tenant is billed monthly for the following utilities: Electricity = $50, Gas = $75, Water = $35 per person.



Don't miss out on your chance to snag this adorable little campus apartment, go take a tour via Rently today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.