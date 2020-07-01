All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5300 Charlotte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5300 Charlotte Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:34 PM

5300 Charlotte Street

5300 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Western 49-63
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5300 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, basement apartment is located right across the street from UMKC's main campus. Located at 5300 Charlotte St. you are literally just steps away from your classroom!

This unit is located in the basement of this 3 unit complex and is accessible via the driveway on the left side of the home. When you arrive around back, there is a private entrance that leads directly into your living room. This apartment is surprisingly bright and spacious for a basement unit and would make the perfect home for a young student.

We will be installing a new front door and new appliances before a new tenant moves in. Tenant is billed monthly for the following utilities: Electricity = $50, Gas = $75, Water = $35 per person.

Don't miss out on your chance to snag this adorable little campus apartment, go take a tour via Rently today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Charlotte Street have any available units?
5300 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5300 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 5300 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 5300 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 5300 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 5300 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Charlotte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 Charlotte Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary