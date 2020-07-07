All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

5222 Delaware St

5222 Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

5222 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Blue Vue Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ONE OWNER HOME!

Has been well cared for and has some recent updates that include, replacement windows, some new interior paint, original wood floors uncovered and in great condition, luxury vinyl plank flooring in baths, and new carpet in the lower level family room. Also includes new electrical panel with the main power moved so it is now coming into the home away from the over sized deck off the kitchen. This home is move in ready in a wonderful quiet neighborhood!! Laundry is in the lower level half bath, covered patio under deck accessible from walkout! For more info contact Earl Unruh at president20203(at)Gmail

(RLNE5188256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222 Delaware St have any available units?
5222 Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5222 Delaware St have?
Some of 5222 Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
5222 Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 Delaware St pet-friendly?
No, 5222 Delaware St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5222 Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 5222 Delaware St offers parking.
Does 5222 Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5222 Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 Delaware St have a pool?
No, 5222 Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 5222 Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 5222 Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5222 Delaware St has units with dishwashers.

