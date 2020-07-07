5222 Delaware St

Amenities

ONE OWNER HOME!



Has been well cared for and has some recent updates that include, replacement windows, some new interior paint, original wood floors uncovered and in great condition, luxury vinyl plank flooring in baths, and new carpet in the lower level family room. Also includes new electrical panel with the main power moved so it is now coming into the home away from the over sized deck off the kitchen. This home is move in ready in a wonderful quiet neighborhood!! Laundry is in the lower level half bath, covered patio under deck accessible from walkout! For more info contact Earl Unruh at president20203(at)Gmail



