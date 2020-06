Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home rents for $975.00with a $975.00 security deposit. Adjacent to Blue Hills Park, this house is not far from Rockhurst University. Features include hardwood floors, newly updated kitchen, open floor plan, central air, and basement with washer/dryer hook ups. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply. Pets welcome upon approval.