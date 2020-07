Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking google fiber internet access

This home is centrally located between the Plaza & Brookside on the Main St. corridor. Close to restaurants, shops & the new Whole Foods market. There are 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room on the second floor. Storage in the basement, and plenty of parking in the back of home, with shared alley access. There is a shower and toilet in the basement. Google Fiber ready.



Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.