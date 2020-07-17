All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5106 NE 39th St

5106 Northeast 39th Street
Location

5106 Northeast 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64117
Chouteau Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in North KC-Available NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2030649?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

So much space in this sprawling ranch with a functional and open floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout much of the main level. And a ton of extra usable space in the basement to enjoy. Fresh paint, good size bedrooms and a private master bath. Enjoy the fenced back yard on a quiet and friendly street.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4776544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 NE 39th St have any available units?
5106 NE 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5106 NE 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
5106 NE 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 NE 39th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5106 NE 39th St is pet friendly.
Does 5106 NE 39th St offer parking?
Yes, 5106 NE 39th St offers parking.
Does 5106 NE 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 NE 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 NE 39th St have a pool?
No, 5106 NE 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 5106 NE 39th St have accessible units?
No, 5106 NE 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 NE 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 NE 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 NE 39th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5106 NE 39th St does not have units with air conditioning.
